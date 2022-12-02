WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — There's a new sheriff in Williamson County, Illinois, after Jeff Diederich was sworn in Thursday.
Diederich replaces previous Sheriff Bennie Vick, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Diederich was elected sheriff in November. He was the only candidate on the ballot, and he received 20,663 votes.
The new sheriff was sworn in around 9 a.m. Thursday at the Williamson County Courthouse. He was joined by family, friends, supporters and officials with state, county and municipal law enforcement. A news release about the swearing-in ceremony says Diederich held a meeting with all sheriff's office employees following the swearing in, during which he appointed the members of his command staff.
Diederich appointed Robert Terry, who has more than 20 years of law enforcement and administrative experience, to serve as chief deputy. He also promoted Lt. Jeff Moore, who has 30 years of experience including 18 years in Williamson County, to captain to lead the patrol division. The new sheriff appointed Detective Carl Eggemeyer, who has 20 years of law enforcement and investigative experience, to lead the office's investigations unit.
“It is an honor to serve the citizens of Williamson County as sheriff. I’m ready to get to work," Diederich said after the swearing in ceremony.
Regarding his command staff, he said: “I have complete confidence in my command staff and I am excited about the direction we will be able to take the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in serving the citizens of Williamson County.”