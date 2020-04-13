PADUCAH — It's important to limit your grocery trips to save money and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can make your food last longer by buying non-perishables and frozen food items. Stick to fruits and veggies that stay fresh longer, like apples, potatoes and carrots. Canned beans and rice are staples that don't go bad quickly. You can also freeze strawberries, bananas, and avocados, and store pre-sliced loaves of bread in the freezer.
Dietitian Tish Mavigliano said frozen vegetables, chicken and fish are ideal, and advises you to buy the larger sizes.
"If you can find a food item like that in large portion buy it," Mavigliano said. "And then freeze or package it up. If it's something dry, like dried beans. package it up in a Ziploc and use it for later."
Plant-based protein like tofu lasts longer. Milk alternatives like almond milk have longer expiration dates. Store natural peanut butter upside down to prevent separation.
Mavigliano said you can also buy eggs for affordable meals.
"Be sure to keep the staples on hand that are going to be less expensive," Mavigliano said. "Pastas, I didn't mention that earlier, but pasta."
Wash only the berries you are about to eat. Put a paper towel in with your lettuce or spinach to keep greens from getting soggy.
If you or someone you know is having a difficult time buying groceries, you can find out about food assistance programs by visiting this website.