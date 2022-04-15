MAYFIELD, KY — Many of you are getting ready to celebrate Easter Sunday. For some local congregations, the holiday is going to look different this year. Many churches in the Mayfield area are having to make adjustments to their Easter celebrations after the Dec. 10 tornado.
For many, services will be held in different places. That's the case for First Christian Church of Mayfield. They'll have their Easter service at Mayfield Elementary School.
The church's building stood on South 9th Street in Mayfield for more than 100 years, until the Dec. 10 tornado tore their house of worship to pieces. It will be the first time the congregation will celebrate Easter outside that church.
"It's challenging," First Christian Church Pastor Milton West said. "What makes it challenging is that so much of a church's life experience is really linked to place."
West says that challenge isn't stopping them from keeping up with Easter traditions. They'll be decorating a cross with flowers, and they want help from the community, too.
"I think it's just something that grew out of a love of beauty. I don't know if anybody else in the community does it," West said. "It's just kind of been our thing, for lack of a better term."
He believes this Easter has a deeper meaning to his church.
"As Christ rose and lived again, I'm hoping that this church will resurrect itself from this destruction and find a renewed purpose and meaning as a congregation," West said.
He knows it won't be easy for them. "But I think if a person will hold their faith, and if people will pull together, I think we can do amazing things here," West said.
You can help First Christian Church of Mayfield decorate its cross with flowers by visiting 111 South 9th St. on Sunday between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. They'll have their Easter service afterward at Mayfield Elementary School.