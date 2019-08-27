Watch again

MARSHALL COUNTY - The staff at the Marshall County 911 center have handled calls ranging from deadly car crashes to a school shooting.

"You're going to miss your son's little league games, your daughters dance recitals, I've missed both of those," said Sheila Day, a Marshall County dispatch supervisor, at a fiscal court meeting. "You're going to miss all of those and by the way, we are going to pay you $12.50 to do this."

That's no longer the reality for Marshall County 911 dispatch supervisor Day and everyone she works with.

Their new 911 budget set aside an additional $389,000 for salaries. They are now paid $9 above the national average for a dispatcher. The United States Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the national average was $16.89. They will also earn about $7 more than Jefferson County, the largest county in Kentucky.

The Marshall County's 911 future regional site is only gravel in an empty lot right now. It will be inside a multi-purpose county building across from Mike Miller Park in Benton, Kentucky. Despite a big price tag, 911 director Chris Freeman wants everyone to see the vision.

The new 2020 budget is titled, "The Western Kentucky Regional Emergency Communications Center." Freeman told the fiscal court he is thinking about the future, and doesn't want to come back and ask for more money.

Freeman said investing in this center wasn't something Marshall County should "band-aid together."

We requested the 2020-2021 E-911 dispatch center budget from three surrounding counties: Paducah-McCracken, Calloway, and Graves County.

McCracken County provided its budget online, which shows they budgeted $2.2 million to serve about 65,385 people. That number was compared to Marshall County, which serves around 31,382 with its new $1.9 million budget.

Paducah-McCracken County uses a combined $3.50 fee from a landline tax. They also budgeted to receive $638,340 in grants and $854,490 from the City of Paducah's general fund. Marshall County eliminated its landline fee when it adopted the $7 electric bill fee.

Freeman anticipates the $7 per month will come from about 21,000 electric meters in Marshall County. He said that will eliminate them from needing any monetary help from its fiscal court. Although, the electric companies who oppose the fee being collected say 21,000 is not an accurate reflection of the true amount of electric meters. The electric companies said that number is a few thousand meters lower. They also said they can not force their customers to pay the fee.

The second largest expense behind the additional salaries is for upfits in the new 911 center. The third largest addition to the budget is $45,000 for educational training. It includes a combined 33 conferences, summits and training courses for the nine departments they serve.

The assistant 911 director told the fiscal court about one of the previous training's they received through the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice. They were supposed to learn specifically about dispatching calls for mass shootings.

"The entire eight-hour course was about how to identify the the warning signs that mass shooters exhibit and reasons behind their heinous acts," said John Townsend, assistant director. "This is the kind of free training that we get from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice. It's the kind of training that they offer us as dispatchers. These have no value to us."

They are only mandated to receive eight hours of training to dispatch for certain calls in Kentucky. All the dispatchers present said they wanted more specialized training for the thousands of calls they answer every day.

Freeman told the fiscal court he wants to move the county forward and move past the status-quo.

The Marshall County 911 Director Chris Freeman did not return a text or a message left for a comment on this story.

