What does the recent controversy over a racist rant from "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams that led hundreds of newspapers nationwide to remove the comic from their pages mean for your local newspaper? For many area newspaper subscribers, "Dilbert" will no longer be in the comics section — but another comic strip will replace it.
Local 6's parent company, Paxton Media Group, is one of many publishers that will no longer include "Dilbert" cartoons in the comic sections of its newspapers. Instead, readers will now see a comic strip by an artist from Kentucky who has a connection to the Local 6 area.
Paxton Media Group operates The Paducah Sun, The Mayfield Messenger, Metropolis Planet and several newspapers in our region. Moving into the place vacated by "Dilbert" will be the comic strip "Crabgrass," by artist Tauhid Bondia.
Bondia grew up in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and he currently lives in Hodgenville, Kentucky. His Kentucky connection is something Paxton Media says is a good fit for its publications.
Closer to home for Local 6 viewers, Bondia briefly attended Murray State University on a fine arts scholarship.
Andrews McMeel Universal, the syndicate that distributes "Crabgrass," describes it as "a strip about childhood friendship and its peaks and valleys. The main characters, Miles and Kevin, are charming examples of the resilience of the bonds we form when we are young, and why we remember those times fondly. It is also a thrilling exploration of the adventures (and mischief) that children can get into when allowed to roam. Set in an ambiguous time before cellphones and the internet, the strip finds a way to connect to the old and the young without alienating either."
Paxton Media Group is in the process of updating pages to remove "Dilbert" and replace it with "Crabgrass." Readers should keep in mind that Sunday comics are printed in advance, so some papers may still have "Dilbert" in their Sunday comics this week and maybe even next week.
Andrews McMeel Universal also syndicated "Dilbert." The company announced it, too, was severing its relationship with Adams following his public racist remarks. Andrews McMeel Universal CEO and President Hugh Andrews released the following statement on the company's decision to cut ties with Adams:
"Andrews McMeel Universal is severing our relationship with Dilbert creator Scott Adams. The process of this termination will extend to all areas of our business with Adams and the Dilbert comic strip.
"As a media and communications company, AMU values free speech. We are proud to promote and share many different voices and perspectives. But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate. Recent comments by Scott Adams regarding race and race relations do not align with our core values as a company.
"Our creator-first approach is foundational to AMU, and we deeply value our relationships with our creators. However, in the case with Adams, our vision and principles are not compatible."