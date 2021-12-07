PADUCAH — Dillard's in Paducah is giving back this Christmas season, donating a portion of their proceeds from sales of Kendra Scott jewelry on Dec. 17 to NubAbility, an organization that helps kids with amputated limbs and other limb differences.
The nonprofit based in Du Quoin, Illinois, hosts sports camps for limb-different children across the country. Over the past 10 years, NubAbility has served more than 1,500 youth from 49 states, and 11 countries.
The organization's founder met with store associates Tuesday to educate them on what the group does, so they can be knowledgeable for customers. He said the goal is to sell products to benefit the kids — not just to make a profit. Store employees echoed that message.
"There's really no words for how much that means to us," said Kendra Scott sales manager Ashlee Montville. "This season is all about giving back. It's not about what we can make from this. It's about what we can give back. Doing these charity events means a lot to us, because it gives us a purpose for what we do every single day."
NubAbility founder Sam Kuhnert says the nonprofit's camps open a wide range of possibilities for the kids it serves.
"To make sure we give these kids a mentor who looks like them, so they have no excuses," Kuhnert says. "They can go on and do anything in life, because these adults already have. They've already shown what they can do. They've played at the highest level in mainstream sport, most of them being college athletes, and have propelled our kids forward."
Here's how the fundraiser works: 20% of Kendra Scott sales on Dec. 17 will be donated to NubAbility.
If you can't make it that day, the store is taking pre-sale orders to contribute to the fundraiser. The transactions will be rung up on the 17th, and you can either pick up your purchase at the store or arrange to have it shipped to you.
If you are not interested in buying jewelry but you want to donate to NubAbility, you don't have to wait until Dec. 17. You can make a donation any time at any register inside the Paducah Dillard's. The store will also accept donations the day of the event.
Those with questions about the fundraiser or who would like to place a pre-sale order over the phone can call 270-442-3200 ext. 5242.
Click here for more information about the Dec. 17 fundraiser, which is also being held at several other Dillard's locations.