PADUCAH — Are you planning to buy jewelry for a loved one this holiday season? An event coming up at Dillard's at Kentucky Oaks Mall gives shoppers the opportunity to contribute to an area charity that helps limb-different children while buying gifts for loved ones.
On Dec. 17, the Kendra Scott jewelry counter at Dillard's will contribute a portion of its sales to the NubAbility Athletics Foundation. Based in Du Quoin, Illinois, NubAbility's mission is to encourage youth with limb differences participate in mainstream sports. The nonprofit holds sports camps and clinics across the country and offers coaching in 22 sports.
To participate in the fundraising event, shoppers can buy items from the Kendra Scott counter during store hours on Dec. 17. Not in the market for jewelry? Customers can also donate directly to NubAbility at any register and at the customer service desk.
Jennifer Samuelson with the Dillard's Kendra Scott desk says they are trying to send 25 kids to NubAbility's mobility sports camp. She says there will be free gift wrap the day of the event, as well as refreshments and drawings.
Don't live in Paducah? NubAbility says other Dillard's locations are participating as well, including in Marion, Illinois; Bowling Green, Kentucky; and several other locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio.
Click here for more information from NubAbility about the Dillard's Kendra Scott event.