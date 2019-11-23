PADUCAH, KY— One person is still in the hospital Saturday night after an explosion at the Dippin' Dots in Paducah.
Dippin' Dot's Public Relations Director Billie Stuber said the explosion injured four people total, three others have been released from the hospital.
She said a fire began around 8:35 p.m. Friday night inside the facility's production area.
Firefighters were on the scene for hours.
"We immediately went into our disaster relief protocol," said Stuber.
The public relations director said authorities were called to the Friday night explosion that shook parts of Paducah.
She says the company still does not know what caused the explosion.
"That will be some work that begins Monday, where we have some state authorities coming in to look at the scene," said Stuber. "And hopefully, whenever they clear that for us, our own staff can come in and look at that damage as well and assess the recovery plan for that area.
An off-duty deputy will secure the scene, from Friday night to Monday morning to prevent tampering.
Stuber said employees need to check in with their supervisors before Monday.
"We do know that there is some damage to the production area specifically, it looks like it's pretty contained to that area, but again we haven't been inside so we can't confirm that," said Stuber. "So there will likely be some employees in some departments that may not be able to report this week, whereas others will be able to function in another location."
Stuber said no one can access the building until it is cleared by authorities.
The company's executive board met Saturday afternoon.
Stuber said they are setting up remote operations in their satellite office locations.
They also have a distribution center in California to provide support in shipping products to customers.
There is no word yet on compensation for those who cannot come into work because of damages.
Employees are urged to contact their supervisors for updates.