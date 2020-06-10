PADUCAH - Dippin' Dots confirmed the layoff of dozens of employees at its plant in Paducah.
Vice President of Administration and Human Resources Steve Heisner said the layoffs stem from the impact of COVID-19.
"We're a novelty ice cream business, we supply theme parks, we supply ball parks, we supply malls, we supply places that have been basically shut down for the most part due to the impact of COVID-19," said Heisner.
"As a supplier of those units, it's had a significant impact on us, upon our sales, upon our revenue streams," Heisner said.
Dippin' Dots laid off 65 employees across the country in the past two days including 45 employees from Paducah.
The employees laid off are from different departments.
Heisner said this is the second time this year they had to make cuts.
They laid off 17 people from Paducah in April, and furloughed dozens of others with the hopes of re-hiring them.
"Your heart hurts for all of these people because this is all, none of this is anybody's fault, it's just something that has come out of the clear blue sky,"said Heisner. "We've had to grapple with how we're going to work through that,and respond to it."
There are a few people still furloughed, but Heisner said they have completed all their layoffs for now.
Dippin' Dots has laid off a total of 82 people across the country since April, 62 from Paducah. All of the people laid off have been contacted.
There are about 125 employees still working at the plant. Heisner said at least 70 percent of the workforce have seen a wage reduction.
The vice president said they have seen an uptick in sales as businesses have started to reopen.
They do not anticipate anymore layoffs.