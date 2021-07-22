PADUCAH — One of the 10 people injured Wednesday during an explosion at a Paducah facility owned by Dippin' Dots remains in the hospital Thursday, a company spokesman says. The nine others were treated and released.
The explosion, which twisted pieces of metal and sent insulation from the building flying, happened Wednesday afternoon at Dippin' Dots' contract manufacturing facility on Industrial Drive separate from the company's headquarters and ice cream production facility. Paducah police said the explosion happened when a truck was dropping off liquid nitrogen at the building. The Paducah Fire Department and Kentucky's OSHA division are investigating what caused the blast. OSHA said its portion of the investigation could take up to six months.
"I am thankful to report that nine of our employees have been released and are now recovering at home," Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "Please continue to pray for our one employee who is recovering in the hospital. My heart is with all of our employees, as we work through this difficult time together."
In a separate statement, the company said it is offering on-site counseling support to Dippin' Dots employees. The company said it is continuing to focus on employee's well being as its top priority.
"Even though the incident did not affect our manufacturing and distribution of Dippin’ Dots products," the company added. "We are deliberate in resuming production, which will happen soon."
This is the second time in two years that an explosion has happened at a Dippin' Dot facility in Paducah. The first, which happened at the ice cream production facility in November 2019, injured four people. A nitrogen leak was found inside the building. The ATF said that incident was likely an industrial accident.