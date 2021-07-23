PADUCAH — We have learned more about the employees injured in an explosion Wednesday at a Dippin’ Dots facility in Paducah.
The explosion injured 10 employees.
Local 6 learned Thursday that nine of the 10 employees were released from the hospital. Since then, one of those nine individuals has returned for further testing.
Dustin Boyt is one of the two employees in the hospital Friday. Boyt was flown to the Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville, Tennessee. A GoFundMe campaign page says he was dug out from the rubble, and had burns that require skin grafts.
GoFundMe
His sibling set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for him and others injured in the explosion.
Dippin’ Dots Vice President of Administration and Human Resources Steve Heisner said they are covering all medical costs.
Local 6 spoke to Heisner under the impression that the goal amount was $5,000.
“I wasn't aware that there was a GoFundMe page. I did know that there were some efforts underway to raise some funds. That is not non-traditional in this business," said Heisner. "My guess is that's just to help the family with travel costs, lodging costs, needed while they are in Nashville, but 100% of his medical costs will be covered by workers' comp."
The fundraiser’s goal is actually $5 million. Local 6 checked back with Heisner about the correct amount.
He declined to comment further on the GoFundMe fundraiser, because Dippin’ Dots is not organizing it.
Heisner again said Dippin’ Dots will support its employees.
“We want them to know that we are here for them 150%. Whatever they need, we will bring to pass, whatever is needed to help support them through this process," said Heisner. "Whether that is physically, emotionally, whatever the case may be. And we want them to know that we support them, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that they have a safe workplace to come to."
Local 6 reached out the creator of the Go-Fund-Me account for comment, but has not heard back.
Heisner said last he checked, Boyt is in stable condition.
He said Dippin’ Dots’ workers’ compensation company is working with everyone who was injured in the explosion.
Dippin' Dots’ next steps
This was the second explosion at a Dippin’ Dots facility in recent years. The first was in November 2019. Four people were injured in that incident, which occurred at the ice cream plant. Wednesday’s explosion happened at a contract facility – not at the headquarters and ice cream facility.
Heisner said the contract facility was released back into Dippin’ Dots’ custody Thursday.
"When the incident occurred, it became the responsibility of the local fire chief to take control of the scene," said Heisner. “After the initial investigations were complete, the fire chief released the property back into our custody. That process is a normal operating procedure in cases similar to this."
Heisner said there were several examinations of the site.
An insurance adjuster and an external engineer firm will be there Monday to inspect what remains of the facility.
"These are events that you never ever hope to have to endure. They're very serious. We take them very seriously," said Heisner. "We work very hard to bring every resource together to examine the cause, remediate the cause, support our employees, that are still actively working, and certainly those that have been directly impacted by this," said Heisner.
Heisner said Dippin’ Dots is staying in constant communication with employees.
The explosion is still under investigation.