PADUCAH — Dippin' Dots, which is headquartered in Paducah, is being sold to New Jersey-based manufacturer J&J Snack Foods.
A news release about the acquisition says J&J bought Dippin' Dots for $222 million. The sale of the manufacturer of flash frozen ice cream beads is expected to close by the end of next month.
Some of the other brands J&J owns include SuperPretzel soft pretzels, Mary B's biscuits and dumplings, and Icee and Slush Puppie frozen drinks.
In a statement, Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer says: “The Dippin’ Dots team is thrilled to be joining the J&J Snack Foods family. As a leader in the snack industry with a number of iconic brands and a strong record of product innovation, we believe J&J Snacks Foods is well-positioned to leverage our unique offering in the market and improve and grow the business going forward.”
Fischer Enterprises bought Dippin' Dots in 2012. Paducah is the company's administrative, sales, franchising and production headquarters. The Paducah production facility, which is the company's main production facility, opened in 1995.
J&J CEO Dan Fachner says in a statement that Dippin' Dots "aligns perfectly" with the company's portfolio and will add "an iconic, differentiated brand that uniquely complements our frozen novelty and frozen beverage businesses."
"We will have the opportunity to leverage our marketing and innovation capabilities to promote Dippin’ Dots and expand distribution into new markets while implementing initiatives to gain added operating efficiencies," Fachner says.
Once the sale of Dippin' Dots closes, Fischer will continue to own the Oklahoma-based company Cryogenic Processors LLC, newspaper The Oklahoman reports. That company develops cryogenic processes and ingredients used in other industries, such as the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and plant-based food industries.