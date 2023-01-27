NASHVILLE, TN — Lights, camera, action!
A new film starring actress Nicole Kidman will soon be shooting in Nashville, and the director has put in a casting call for paid extras.
According to jenny alison casting, there are a variety of openings for extras of different ages, including:
- Extras between the ages of 14 and 20 to play high school shop students
- Extras between the ages of 70 and 85 to play grandparents
- Women with friendly faces between the ages of 48 and 58 for still shots
There are several others open positions with different requirements.
Extras must live locally, with location requirements differing slightly depending on which position the person is applying for.
The casting company says the usual rate is $80 for eight hours of work, plus time and a half pay after 8 hours.
Compensation may also vary slightly depending on which position an applicant is seeking.
Some positions may require the extra to be available for the entirety of the project, for a minimum of 12 hours each day.
Due to potential long days, the work may not be good for people who already have full-time jobs.
Applicants will need to take a Covid test and be fitted for costumes prior to work, for which they will be compensated, the release explains.
For more information about the requirements and guidelines of each position, click here. Scroll through to find which position you are interested in, and read the application guidelines carefully.
To apply, email booking@jennyalisoncasting.com with the following information:
- Name, height, age, phone number, location
- Vaccine status
- Availability over the next few months
- Several current, unedited photos of yourself
- Depending on the role, may have to include your shoe, pant and shirt size
- The role you’re applying for in the subject line