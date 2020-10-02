LYON, CALDWELL, TRIGG COUNTIES — Eastbound drivers on Interstate 24 should be prepared for a 'slow and go' near the 58 mile marker in the extended work zone between mile marker 52 and 64.
This work zone goes through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says personnel in the work zone have helped a disabled SEMI get off the roadway, however eastbound traffic is likely to remain slowed due to efforts to repair or remove the truck
The estimated time of the slow and go is about one hour, or around noon.
There should be no impact to westbound traffic, says KYTC.