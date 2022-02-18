MAYFIELD, KY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it's Disaster Recovery Center in Mayfield will temporarily close on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
FEMA says the DRC, which helps Dec. 10 tornado survivors apply for federal aid, will be closed that day "due to prior scheduled activities at the facility."
The Mayfield DRC is at the Graves County Public Library at 601 N. 17th St. in Mayfield. It's normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
In addition to the Wednesday closure, the DRC will also be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for Presidents' Day. The other two remaining DRCs in Kentucky will also be closed Monday.
However, those locations — at the Hopkins County Community Center at 108 W. Keigan St. in Dawson Springs and the former Sears location at Greenwood Mall 2625 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green — will be open on Wednesday. Only the Graves County location will be closed on Feb. 23.
Like the Graves County location, the Hopkins County and Warren County DRCs usually run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday.
For the latest information of Disaster Recovery Center locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc. For more information about the types of assistance available through FEMA and the designated counties that are eligible, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.
To apply for FEMA assistance online or over the phone, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
The deadline for Kentuckians impacted by the December tornadoes, straight-line winds and storms is March 13. That's also the deadline to apply for disaster loans for physical storm damage through the Small Business Administration. Click here for more details.