FRANKFORT, KY – FEMA's Disaster Recovery Centers and the Mobile Registration Center will delay their opening Jan. 10 to 9:00 a.m. CST due to inclement weather.
Find locations for open Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) online at www.fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. On your smart phone, open the FEMA App, click on “Talk to FEMA in person.”
The following recovery centers will open at 9 a.m. CST.:
WARREN COUNTY DRC#2
Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
CALDWELL COUNTY DRC#3
Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
MUHLENBERG COUNTY DRC#4
Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
GRAVES COUNTY DRC#7
Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
TAYLOR COUNTY DRC#12
Old Firehouse, 1563 Greenburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718
MARION COUNTY DRC#15 (9 a.m. EST)
223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033
HOPKINS COUNTY DRC#17
Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
HOPKINS COUNTY DRC#18
Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410
The following registration center will reopen at 9 a.m. Jan. 10:
Marshall County MRIC #15:
Old Marshall County Library, 1003 Poplar St., Benton, KY 42025