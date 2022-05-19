MAYFIELD, KY — Disaster Resource Fairs will be held Saturday in Mayfield for families affected by the December tornado outbreak.
One event, organized by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will bring together local, state and federal resources for families impacted by the tornadoes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says representatives will be there to answer questions about rebuilding, preventing foreclosures, homeowner's insurance and various types of loans.
HUD says legal aid services will be available at the fair as well. HUD says sign language interpreters and Spanish interpreters will be available at the event for those who will benefit from their services. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Mayfield High School gym at 700 Douthitt St.
At the same time, a Disaster Resources Fair will be held at the Graves County Extension Center. That event, which is sponsored by EKO Homes, will provide information specifically about intermediate and long-term housing options, home buying education and disaster counseling, small business assistance and home financing options. Tammy Nesler with Harris Real Estate and Auction says EKO Homes is offering rehabilitated shipping container homes to displaced families who still need more permanent accommodations rent free for one year. Nesler says EKO has 20 rehabilitated containers available to house displaced families. The company has already placed eight shipping container homes in Dawson Springs, two in Fulton and one in Bowling Green.
The Graves County Extension Center is at 4200 U.S. 45 North in Mayfield. Nesler says that event is focused on helping people who still have needs that extend beyond what FEMA and HUD can provide. She says organizers with the extension center event are in communication with organizers of the HUD event, and "have agreed to refer people to each event."
Tornado survivors who have questions about the event at the high school can email the HUD Kentucky Field Office at ky_webmanager@hud.gov or call 502-582-5251.
For information from FEMA on Kentucky’s ongoing tornado recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.