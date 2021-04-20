MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The effort to find millions of dollars in omitted property taxes in McCracken County has finally slowed down.
In 2018, McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn uncovered that his predecessor had mismanaged property assessments, with some homes that hadn't been assessed in 20 years and others that were never taxed at all.
"In my first two months, we found two," Dunn said. By 2019, his office had found 47. Those 47 properties represented about $4 million. All of it should have been taxed.
Former PVA Nancy Bock failed to assess the property.
To date, all but four people have paid their taxes on the omitted property.
Now, $417,550.33 in taxes will be reinvested in your neighborhoods. McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said those with omitted property had enough time to pay. He said for at least four years they never received a property tax bill.
"You can say saved or you can say stole, whichever one you like," Clymer said. "But anyway, I guess the bottom line is Bill has just been doing an excellent job on following through with that."
This year, Dunn's office has found two omitted properties. In total from 2018-2021, they've found 63 properties. They expect to find more, but not nearly as many as in the past four years.
"We're 51% thought the county," Dunn said. "I tell my staff all the time: We manage a tremendous amount of detail, and we make a mistake, but we try to find ways not to make those mistakes again."
The PVA's staff has years' worth of work ahead of them, but Dunn said they'll make it happen.