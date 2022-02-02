UNION CITY, TN — First United Methodist Church in Dresden, Tennessee, had to be demolished after it was struck by a tornado on Dec. 10. But, a cornerstone box discovered inside a wall during demolition of the church survived. That time capsule was opened Wednesday at Discovery Park of America in Union City.
The church building was damaged beyond repair, but the copper cornerstone box remained intact. The box was bricked inside the church when it was dedicated in 1924.
Discovery Park says its senior director of collections and exhibits, Jennifer Wildes, oversaw the box's opening Wednesday, with the help of Jade Walsh and Jamie Thomson.
The museum says the artifacts found in the box included Methodist hymnals and songbooks, copies of the Dresden Enterprise newspaper from 1924, copies of Methodist newspapers, a tube containing a document from the Boy Scouts of America, correspondence relating to the building of the church and official church rolls for 1923 to 1924. Discovery Park says a 1920 photograph of a young church member named Norma Leone Lewis was also found inside a hymnal.
“To say we were overwhelmed with joy in discovering this cornerstone box would be an understatement to say the least,” church board of trustees chairman Jamie Kemp said in statement included in Discovery Park's news release about the box's opening. “Watching the staff of Discovery Park as they uncovered and preserved these precious memories gave me great joy.”
The museum says most of the items found in the box were well preserved, noting that the most unexpected find was an ear of corn. A letter was wrapped around the corn cob, explaining that it was of the "Little Willice" variety and was placed in the box by Weakley County agriculture agent E.E. Ellis. “May God’s richest blessings be with each farmer and those that depend on farmers as long as good old Weakley County continues to be populated with people," Ellis wrote.
It wasn't the only letter included in the box.
"Of all the artifacts we discovered, the most meaningful for me was a typed letter from the church’s pastor at the time, S.L. Jewell," Wildes said in a statement. "It included a short history of the church, and he noted that the letter been 'hastily written for information of someone who may in coming years look in the box.'"
Want to see more photos of the items found in the box? Discovery Park has posted a gallery to its blog at discoveryparkofamerica.com.
Discovery Park says church leaders with First United Methodist of Dresden are still in the process of planning when and where their new building will be constructed. Those who would like to contribute to the rebuilding effort can contribute to the church's GoFundMe campaign or mail donations to:
Bldg & Renovation Fund
Dresden First United Methodist Church
411 Morrow St.
Dresden, TN 38225