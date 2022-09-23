UNION CITY, TN — This weekend, Discovery Park of America is hosting a First Amendment Festival.
The First Amendment provides freedom of speech, press, religion and assembly and the right to petition the government.
Organizers say the festival will include activities for adults and kids, including games, trivia, crafts, conversations and more.
Admission to the park on the day of the festival is free with registration.
The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Discovery Park of America, which is at 830 Everett Blvd. in Union City, Tennessee.
To learn more about the First Amendment Festival click here.