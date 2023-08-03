UNION CITY, TN — The 2023 Antique Tractor Show at Discovery Park of America is an event the museum believes tractor enthusiasts and guests will enjoy.
The event will start at 8 a.m. on Friday, August 4, on the grounds of the Discovery Park. While there are no additional fees to enjoy the event, the park admission must still be paid.
The event will continue Saturday, August 5 with a live auction on a 1940 Allis-Chalmers C, and a 1956 Farmall 350 premium classics tractors. The Discovery Park will require a reserve bid of $1,000 which must be met on each tractor.
The Discovery Park is also offering two free passes for Antique Tractor owners who enter a tractor for display.
For more information about the 2023 Antique Tractor Show, visit the Discovery Park of America’s website.