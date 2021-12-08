UNION CITY, TENN – Discovery Park of America says a limited number of bottles of their very first wine are now being offered to members.
The wines were grown in Discovery Park's new vineyard.
Each bottle will be available for $24.95 for Discovery Park members only until Dec. 13. They will then be available for anyone 21 years and older.
“Seeing bottled wine made from grapes in our own vineyard for sale in our gift shop is something all of us at Discovery Park have dreamed of for several years,” said John Watkins, Discovery Park’s director of grounds. “We’re glad they are now available so our visitors can take a bit of Discovery Park home to share with friends and family."
Discovery Park’s vineyard is located next to the park’s Simmons Bank Ag Center.
Both a red and white wine are available.