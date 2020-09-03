UNION CITY, TN — The Discovery Park of America is kicking off its 2020 giving campaign with a gift of $50,000.
The park says Union City businessperson and philanthropist Mike Cox donated the money, making him the first "Sustaining Donor."
“I just love what Discovery Park is doing, I love everything about it, and I want to show my support by making this donation in memory of my parents, Eddie and Mickey Cox,” he said.
Cox added that Sept. 1 of this year is also the 51st anniversary of his business, and he felt this was a good way to acknowledge the milestone.
The park says Cox graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin and is the founder of Cox Oil Company, Inc.
His gift will help support the museum and heritage park that his friends built to give back to the hometown they all loved, while also providing an educational facility for the region.
Sept. 1 was also the day Discovery Park's annual giving campaign kicked off. The campaign runs through December 1, 2020, which is also nationally recognized as Giving Tuesday.
The park says Sustaining Donors who give $50,000 or more to the park will be acknowledged on the donor wall in the lobby of the museum and in the annual impact report.
“I hope everyone understands that as generous as the Kirkland Foundation was and continues to be, other individuals and companies must support this incredible resource we have here in our community,” said Cox, who has served on the board of directors for the park since before it opened in 2013. “When donors support Discovery Park, they can know their gifts are going to change lives of the children and adults in this region.”
According to development director, Mary Nita Bondurant, Cox’s gift could not have come at a better time. “We are beginning our 2020 giving campaign today,” said Bondurant, “and Mike’s thoughtful gift is getting us off to a great start.”
Discovery Park of America
Discovery Park opened in Nov. 2013 and has provided an interactive and educational experience for more than 1.8 million people.
The park is a public charity funded by donors, corporations, and foundations. Other funding comes from ticket sales and event rentals, which has seen a decline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we move into the future, it is even more important now that we form partnerships and relationships with this community and this region so that people and organizations who believe in what we are doing can be a part of it,” Bondurant explained. “From expanding our volunteer program to launching a giving campaign, we are always looking for ways to let the communities we serve join us in our mission.”
Discovery Park says its 2020 giving campaign will focus on raising money for the annual operating fund and gifts will support every aspect of the museum and park.
Financial donations help deliver transformational experiences to people of all ages through regular maintenance and day-to-day operations to feeding the animals in the Regional History Gallery and creating new educational programs.
Discovery Park’s 2019 Impact Report and a video with more about how the organization is implementing its mission can be found by clicking here. To find out more about the giving program at Discovery Park, call 731-885-5455 or go to the park’s website and click “give.”