UNION CITY, TN— When Discovery Park of American in Union City, Tennessee, partially reopened two weeks ago, they only opened their 50 acre outdoor park. Guests filed into the museum Thursday for their first day back.
CEO and President of Discovery Park, Scott Williams, said he and the employees are so excited to have people inside.
“It’s been fun having people here, but also we’ve been looking forward to getting the whole park open,” said Williams.
Williams said they are doing everything they can to keep visitors safe. All employees will wear masks and there are hand-sanitizing stations across the park.
There are also signs throughout the park, reminding visitors to stay six feet apart and to keep traffic flowing in an orderly way. The park says these new regulations are in place to follow the Tennessee Pledge.
Williams said Discovery Park is following all CDC and Tennessee guidelines for COVID-19. Still, he knows some people don’t want to come out yet.
“Honestly, I want people to come here and know that they can be safe, but if they’re not ready yet, they should stay home and we’ll still be here when they are ready,” Williams said.
Nonetheless, the crowds on Thursday and Friday show that many are ready.
“It means the world to us," Deedra Centeno of Clarksville, TN said. "We get our kids during the summer, some of the kids, and we want that bonding time together."
Centeno said they were a little hesitant to come to the park Friday, but they brought masks to keep themselves safe. They’ve also taken advantage of the park’s hand-sanitizer.
Park leaders laid out the following guidelines:
-No outside food or drink
-No pets
-No weapons
-All bags will be checked
-Do not enter the park if you have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or if you are experiencing shortness of breath, a sore throat, or have experienced fever, a new loss of smell or taste, vomiting or diarrhea or fever in the last 48 hours.
-No cash is accepted at this time.
-Please maintain a safe distance of at least six feet between your group and others.
-Use the park’s hand sanitizing stations.
-Wash your hands more frequently and avoid touching your face.
-Prepackaged food and beverages are available.
-Contact the park nurse if you need one.