UNION CITY, TN — The Discovery Park of America is taking a dive into the armed forces.
This coming weekend, you can experience re-enactments, see military displays and equipment from the past, present and future, and hear stories about several historical wars.
The Discovery Park says the three-day event will feature programs and interactive activities focused on the past, present, and future of the U.S. Military.
All active military personnel and veterans can get into the Discovery Park for free during the event, running from April 23 through April 25.
The weekend will be full of reenactors sharing stories from the history of the military, authors sharing their books on military-related topics, experts presenting topics about the military, gallery talks with Discovery Park educators, and live drone technology demonstrations.
Retired Lt. Gen. John Castellaw, U.S.M.C., will be giving the keynote presentation, with four more guest speakers to follow.
You can see the full weekend's schedule, more information about the guests and reenator groups, and pictures on the Discovery Parks website, click here.
The Discovery Park says starting Thursday, April 22, wearing a face mask to the park will be optional.