UNION CITY, TENN – The Discovery Park of America is planning to open a cornerstone box, or time capsule, that was discovered in the wreckage of Dresden First United Methodist Church.
The cornerstone box was found while the Dresden, Tenn., church was being demolished. According to the Discovery Park, the church was damaged beyond repair during the December 2021 tornadoes.
The cornerstone box was discovered inside a part of the church that was dedicated in 1923 and was previously unknown to many of the current church members. Once the box was discovered, the demolition process was stopped and the box was carefully removed.
Wayne McCreight, a church trustee, contacted Discovery Park and asked for help extracting the contents of the box.
According to Discovery Park, Jennifer Wildes, the museum's senior director of collections and exhibits, will manage extracting items from the box, and will conserve what can be saved from the box that has been hidden away for nearly 100 years.
All items discovered will be shared on Discovery Park's Facebook page and put on temporary display at Discovery Park.
“If we find artifacts that are damp and fragile, it will require delicate care to preserve them intact before they can be thoroughly examined and cataloged,” said Wildes. “Whatever we find, we’ll make certain these items left by church members from the past are preserved as a reminder of the church’s important history.”
According to Discovery Park, a clipping from the Dresden Enteprise, the town's newspaper, covered the church laying the cornerstone. According the box that was placed there at the time contained a complete roll of the church membership, a full history of the church, copies of the church newspaper, copies of the Dresden Enterprise and copies of hymnals.
Church leaders are currently going through the process to determine when and where the new church will be built. If you are interested in assisting the rebuilding effort, visit the church's GoFundMe.