Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34, nearly calm winds, and relatively clear skies will result in frost formation overnight. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana and southern Illinois, southeast Missouri generally north of a Zalma to Cape Girardeau line, and across west Kentucky, north and east of a Wickliffe, Paducah, Princeton and Herndon Kentucky line. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread light and areas of moderate frost are expected across the entire advisory area overnight and into early Sunday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&