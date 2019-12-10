BENTON, KY — The Marshall County Fiscal Court has sent an "intent to terminate" letter to a dispatcher who was arrested Monday on charges of identity theft and harassing communications.
Murray police arrested Tonya Clevidence on Monday in connection to accusations that she spoofed a woman's phone number to text others and created a fake social media account in the victim's name. Marshall County 911 Director Chris Freeman confirmed to Local 6 that Clevidence was a Marshall County 911 dispatcher.
Tuesday, the county announced in a news release that Clevidence has been sent a certified "intent to terminate" letter. She has five days to appeal the termination with the Marshall County Fiscal Court.
The release says "There is no mention in the complaint of Clevidence using information gained by working as a 911 dispatcher in the alleged communications."
The release also includes the following statement from Freeman:
"The individual choices and actions of this employee are not a reflection of Marshall County 911 and the tireless efforts of our telecommunicators to serve the people in our communities. There is a heightened expectation for those who work in a profession of public trust and we take that very seriously. We are committed to providing the highest standard of service and anything less will not be tolerated."