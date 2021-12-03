PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 911 dispatcher at a county call center in Kentucky was killed Friday when a weapon he and another dispatcher were trading accidentally discharged, state police said.
Dispatcher Kyle Garrett, 23, of Frakes, was shot around 1 a.m. and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a news release.
Garrett and another dispatcher were inside the Bell County 911 center trading firearms when the weapon discharged, the release said. The other dispatcher was not named.
An autopsy will be performed in Frankfort at the state medical examiner’s office, police said.