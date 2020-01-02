WILLIAMSON COUNTY,IL — For the second day in a row people lined up outside Harbory, a dispensary in Williamson County, to purchase legal recreational marijuana. Now that it's legal in Illinois, dispensaries want to make sure you know how to properly use it.
"We just got this legal. We want to keep it legal, so let's do it right and do it well," said Harbory wellness specialist Brandon Ryan.
While the excitement regarding recreational marijuana continues, dispensaries want to make sure you know the rules after you leave with your purchase. Ryan said that's part of the focus at Harbory while talking with customers.
"We have a lot of different kinds of products that people don't know what they are or how to use them. We give them exactly what they need to do to start the process of vaporizing or even with the edibles and how to use it correctly," said Ryan.
If you live in Illinois, you're allowed to purchase 500 mg of edibles, and each one is about 100 mg. If you live outside of Illinois, you're allowed to use half of that amount. Harbory recommends you take edible products in small doses.
"Start low. You can always move up from there. I don't want you take the whole candy bar and all of a sudden you can't turn back," said Ryan.
If you do overindulge, here's what you need to do. "If someone is to eat a whole candy bar or the whole product of what they bought and they're feeling it too much, what they need to do is not eat any fatty foods. Fat can increase the high," said Ryan.
Dan Pennington traveled to Harbory from Missouri. He said he would suggest people listen to the specialist.
"They'll steer you right, because they know what they're doing. Everything in moderation, because it's the best thing for everyone," said Pennington.
This is new for everyone. Always know the laws and the rules before you consume. It's still a federal crime to cross the Illinois border with cannabis. Anyone planning to visit Illinois to buy marijuana must use it in Illinois. The purchase must stay in the package, sealed up while it's in your car.