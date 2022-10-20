LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Donate Life Kentucky and Livingston County Clerk’s Office are planning to unveil a display on Friday honoring the life of a Livingston County woman who was able to earn a PhD, marry the love of her life and contribute to her community after receiving a liver donation.
That woman was Amelia Brown Wilson. Her liver began to fail when she was a student at the University of Kentucky, but Livingston County Clerk Sonya Williams says Amelia received a life-saving gift in 2005 from an organ donor named John. Because of that liver donation, she was able to finish her bachelor's degree, and went on to earn a master's and a PhD. Williams says Amelia also went on to marry Livingston County Attorney Allen Wilson and fill "many vital roles to help Kentuckians,” before she died last year.
"We are honored to help educate about the importance of organ donation through this creative initiative that she would have loved," Williams said in a statement about the display to be unveiled Friday. "The County Clerk’s Office is proud to support this lifesaving mission.”
Donate Life Kentucky Philanthropy Director Shannon Adkins says nearly 1,000 Kentuckians are currently on the waiting list to receive organ donations, and only 63% of people in the state are registered to be organ donors. “Amelia was a longtime volunteer, and her mission, like ours, was to increase education about donation so that more people register as a donor. People can now register as a donor with just a few clicks when they renew their car tags online after the enactment of Senate Bill 30," Adkins said in a statement.
Amelia's husband will be at the display unveiling Friday. "We know firsthand the reality of the need for organ donation and the hope and life it brings to those on the waiting list. Amelia continues to inspire local community members to see the impact of organ donation in Kentucky,” he said in a statement.
The display will be unveiled at 3 p.m. Friday at the Livingston County Clerk’s office. Then, on Saturday, Amelia’s Run — including a 10K and 5K, as well as a Kids Run — will be held in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. Click here to register for Amelia’s Run.