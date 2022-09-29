WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The issue of whether state's attorney candidate Marsha "Marcy" Cascio-Hale's name will be on the ballot in November in Williamson County, Illinois, will be heard by an appellate court. This, after a judge overturned a decision from the Williamson County Electoral Board to remove her from the general election ballot.
The Southern Illinoisan reports that Judge Joseph Leberman found that two objections filed by the chair of the Williamson County GOP, the president of the Williamson County Republican Women's organization and a former member of the Williamson County Republican Central Committee weren't valid.
Following Leberman's decision, the 5th District Appellate Court will hear the matter, the Southern Illinoisan reports.
In July, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners appointed Cascio-Hale to fill the remainder of former State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti, who resigned before his term ended.
Williamson County Democratic Central Committee Chair Brandi Bradley issued a statement Wednesday night, following Leberman's decision that reads: “Marcy is a fighter. She has integrity and works diligently to promote public safety. I am proud to have Marcy serve as our State’s Attorney. The voters will have a choice this election and I am happy that the people will get to decide.”
In a statement of her own, Cascio-Hale called the decision a "win for democracy."
"This is a win for the people," her statement continues. "I have heard from many voters time and again that they want a choice in this election for State’s Attorney. I will continue to fight for the people of Williamson County and will ensure that their voices will be heard.”
In a news release Wednesday night, the Williamson County Republican Party said Cascio-Hale does not live in Williamson County and that the Republican petitioners who filed objections to her candidacy "remain convicted of the merits of their case."
“These are complex legal matters that were never anticipated to be resolved without significant judicial review,” Williamson County Republican Party Chairman Jeff Diederich said in a statement. “Part of that process is the progressive steps from electoral board to the courts.” Diederich said he has met with legal counsel and asked the attorneys to file an appeal of Leberman's decision.
The Williamson County Republican Party says the matter will be heard by the 5th District Appellate Court.