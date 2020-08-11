UNION CITY, TN — Students and parents in Union City, Tennessee, will have to go through training if they opted for distance learning for the upcoming school year, according to Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens
This training will be held Friday at the Union City Civic Auditorium. The training — which Hutchens says will be directed by UC School System IT personnel — is a requirement before students can be enrolled in the distance learning program.
Students must have registered in advance for the service and will only be allowed to bring one parent to the session.
Hutchens says training times are as follows:
- Union City Elementary School student and parents — 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Union City Middle School students and parents — 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Union City High School students and parents — 11 a.m. - Noon
Hutchens says students will be allowed to use their own laptops, and a laptop will be issued to those in 5th through 12th grades, if they do not have their own.
The school says the laptops are not a gift, but a loan, and the student and a parent will be required to sign a release before being issued the computer. Both students and parents will have to sign an internet safety policy as well.
UC Schools also says they are still waiting on the 800 laptops, thus laptop carts will be used for training purposes.
Principals, along with UC Schools Assistant Director of Schools Michael Paul Miller, will be ready to answer your questions.
Additionally, the school says social distancing will be practiced and masks will be available for this training.
To see Union City School's back-to-school plans, click here.
To find your school's plans for the upcoming year, click here.