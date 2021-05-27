FULTON COUNTY, KY — A startup bourbon producer is creating 30 jobs as part of a $8.76 million expansion in Fulton County, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC is upgrading an unused distilling facility that was originally established by Memphis, Tennessee, based attorney Ray Jamieson, but has long sat idle, Beshear's office says. Jackson Purchase Distillery bought the facility in March, and started an expansion effort that includes buying more land and barrel storage and making facility upgrades.
The company expects to complete the current expansion phase by April of next year, the governor's office says. The distillery is hiring an initial 30 positions, including a senior management team, a master distiller, a distiller in residence, an assistant distiller, a quality control manager, a plant manager and positions in boiler operations, grain processing, laboratory/data processing and regulatory compliance.
Through a 15-year incentive agreement between the company and the state, the Kentucky Business Investment program can provide Jackson Purchase Distillery with up to $1 million in tax incentives for the expansion.
Those incentives are based on the company's $8.76 million investment and annual targets including creation of 30 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents across 15 years. The company must pay an average hourly wage of $37 across those jobs, including benefits.
If the company meets those targets, it will be eligible to keep part of the new tax revenue it generates.
"With today’s announcement, Kentucky notches yet another win for its signature bourbon industry and for our state’s post-pandemic economy," Beshear said in a statement Thursday. "The outset of this development dates many years back, and I am proud that the leaders of Jackson Purchase Distillery are now taking the steps to make this venture a reality. The 30 high-quality jobs the company will create means more opportunity for the families of Fulton County and the surrounding region, adding to the commonwealth’s strong economic momentum."
Jackson Purchase Distillery’s management team includes CEO and President Lloyd R. Jones, a Fulton County native; COO David K. Salmon, who has 30-plus years of experience in the bourbon and distilling industry, according to the governor's office; and Chairman Van Carlisle.
"We are very excited about the opportunity to start producing Kentucky bourbon in Fulton County," Jones said in a statement. "We have been most fortunate to acquire the distillery and begin upgrading the facility. Support from the distillery industry and commonwealth of Kentucky has been extremely helpful. We look forward to the start of production, and hope to grow the business with a long-term plan in the years ahead."
Beshear's office says the distillery will produce 25,000 barrels each year once its operational. It plans to mainly provide third-party distilling services to mid-size and large companies, and dedicate part of its business to smaller orders from craft distillers.
"We are very excited that Jackson Purchase Distillery has made the decision to invest in Fulton County," Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin said in a statement. "Fulton County pledges to support Jackson Purchase Distillery, and we appreciate the confidence they have shown in our community by becoming a part of our corporate community."
Hickman Mayor Heath Carlton also shared support for the development.
"We are looking forward to the positive effects the job creation will have in the city as well as Fulton County," Carlton said in a statement. "With Kentucky bourbon having a long history, we look forward to adding to that history while having bourbons available with hometown roots."
For more information on Jackson Purchase Distillery, contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@jacksonpurchasedistillery.com.