PADUCAH, KY — The Distinguished Veteran Award is given to a local veteran who has made a difference in the community, and the lives around them.
Serving in both Korea and Vietnam, this year's recipient, like most Marines, doesn't consider himself a hero, but as you'll see, he is a hero.
At 18-years-old, something happened for one senior at Salem High School in Livingston County, Kentucky.
"People told me, said, 'You can't be a Marine,' and of course, that turned something on."
Rubel Ramage left school, started working toward his GED, and in January of 1950, he became a Marine.
It was a time of peace, but not for long.
North Korea invaded South Korea — and Ramage was called into action.
"I was the gunner on gun number four in the battery of six guns."
It was winter time with bitter temperatures, and brutal terrain.
"Getting to the top of the hill wasn't easy. We had- I remember small arms fire kicking in the snow and throwing snow around."
The battle of Chosin Reservoir. If you stopped moving, you froze. Move too much, you get hit.
"The Chinese did come up the hill and they got within just oh six, 10 feet from us, really. I was throwing grenades and I can remember to this day what one of them looked like under the illumination that was still being fired into the sky."
When asked when Ramage started sharing his story, he said it took sometime to open up about his experiences.
"Today more than any other time I guess. I've shared more with you, I guess, than I have with Monica, my daughter, or my wife over the years. You would talk, sometimes you would say something about your experiences and of course the people that you're talking to don't have any idea what you went through. There are things that you'd like to forget. Things that you wished never happened. But you can't deny that they did."
These images are forever etched in his memory.
"... I lost a lot of friends. When we go back to that hill that I was on, on the Chosin Reservoir, we had people that were injured, wounded, and killed. You never forget."
Ramage is known as one of the "The Chosin Few" who survived.
We ended up talking for hours about his life in the Marines, marrying his high school sweetheart, starting a family, getting out of the military — then getting right back into it as a recruiter then a drill instructor.
We talked about his time stationed at Okinawa. His family even lived in Rome for two years while Ramage helped with security at the American Embassy.
Once they were back in the states — Ramage went off to fight in Vietnam.
"I remember looking out the window of the airplane as we were landing, and they were shelling the far end of the airport. They were receiving some mortar fire and I thought, 'My goodness, this is a quick way of going in to a combat location."
In 1970 — after two decades of service — Ramage retired from the United States Marine Corps, but you know the saying, once a Marine, always a Marine.
"Well, that's true. That's true. I catch myself every day of doing something that I've learned. For one thing, my belt buckle. Hahaha. When I dress- it's what they call a military line."
He's 88-year-old and still following dress code.
After retiring from the Marines, Ramage continued serving the nation as a postmaster with the United States Postal Service.
It's also a big week for Ramage! Not only is he accepting the Distinguished Veteran Award, but Friday is his 89th birthday!