MAYFIELD, KY-- Christmas looks different this year for a lot of folks in our area. Thanks to the distribution center at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds, storm victims have presents to unwrap and food for their families.
They'll be closed until Monday, but they aren't letting people go without help. Volunteers are sending people home with enough food and supplies for 3 days. The Point of Distribution (POD) will return to normal operation Monday, but Thursday's efforts were geared toward making sure people are taken care of through the weekend.
It's an open door policy at the distribution center. It was a busy day preparing for the weekend for both those picking up supplies and volunteers.
"We have everything that anybody needs to make it a wonderful Christmas," says JJ Adams.
Adams is the assistant director of the Fairground POD. Like many volunteers, she's been working since the tornado first hit, but this weekend break for Christmas is much needed.
"To give our volunteers some time to recoup because a lot of our folks have been working several days in a row and several hours in those days" says Adams.
Under a tent, people could pick up fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs. They're greeted with open arms and smiling faces, but it's still hard.
"It's a little overwhelming. I heard about a family who were displaced from their home and living in their shed," says Kristin King.
Volunteers like Kristin King have seen that first hand and met with families who have nothing.
"It's so draining, but I do have my house to go home to and my children are there," says King.
But thanks to her hard work, along with hundreds of others, they're able to make Christmas brighter for people in Mayfield. Adams says she is extremely thankful for her volunteers and their families. Many of them have worked 13 hour days helping people in the community.
The fairgrounds will be closed to the public Friday, however there is a need for volunteers at the fairgrounds from 7:30 a.m. until noon. All you have to do is show up and ask to help.