PADUCAH, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 is providing details on numerous planned work-zone construction, maintenance, and ongoing projects that are impacting the Local 6 area during the week of May 14 - 20.
According to a Friday release, the KYTC District 1 includes: Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon and Trigg counties.
U.S. 60 Cumberland River "Smithland" Bridge in Livingston County
U.S. 60 continues to have an active work zone near the 12 mile marker at the north edge of Smithland.
Drivers should be on the lookout for paving crews making final approach connections on Monday.
The new bridge is expected to be ready for traffic on Monday afternoon or within a few days — depending on weather.
The bridge's massive 700 foot long, 5.2 million pound steel truss was floated down the Ohio River for placement in Sept. 2022, and the public was invited to watch.
A celebration of the bridge is scheduled for Monday, May 15.
Governor Andy Beshear will join state officials, legislators, and local leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the bridge at 2:30 p.m.
I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Metropolis and Paducah
The Illinois Department of Transportation plans a night work zone at the Illinois end of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, May 16-18.
Drivers should be alert for signs providing information on lane restrictions in the area.
I-24 Paducah Exit 3 & KY 305
The KYTC says left turns are prohibited at the I-24 westbound entry and exit ramp ends near Exit 3.
Traffic along KY 305/Cairo Road through the interchange is limited to one lane in each direction.
Traffic flow is normal at the eastbound entry and exit ramp ends.
No u-turns are allowed in the work zone, the release explains.
The work is part of an ongoing project to replace damaged asphalt pavement with more durable concrete.
The cabinet says all businesses around the Exit 3 interchange still have full access to Cairo Road.
Crews hope to complete the project by June 30.
KY 994: Old Mayfield Road in Paducah
The cabinet says Old Mayfield Road is closed between Division Street and Irvin Cobb Drive/South 21st Street in Paducah to "allow the roadway to be reconstructed with new curb and gutter and new concrete pavement."
The closed section of Old Mayfield Road includes intersections with Alabama Street, Quarles Avenue, South 25th Street, and Chester Hack Drive.
According to the release, the contractor is attempting to keep side street connections open as often as possible.
Drivers should note that connecting points around the work zone may change from day-to-day.
The KYTC say crews hope to complete this project by June 30, 2023.
KY 1286/N. Friendship Road in McCracken County
A section of North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area is being reconstructed between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
The KYTC says drivers should use caution along the construction corridor, and be on the lookout for traffic advisories on specific construction activities.
KY 129 in Southern Graves County
Drivers should be alert for a work zone along KY 129 from the KY 94 intersection at mile point 8.735, extending northward through the KY 2422 intersection to KY 339 at mile point 15.4, the release explains. This is a distance of 6.67 miles.
The KYTC says the work zone has an eight foot load-width restriction due to narrow pavement.
Drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at various locations.
According to the release, crews hope to complete this project by November 15.
Purchase Parkway from 0 to 21mm
There are several work zone lane-restrictions from about the 17 to 17.5mm on the Purchase Parkway.
The work is part of an ongoing project to upgrade Interstate 69 in preparation for its extension from Mayfield to Fulton.
There is a 55 mph work zone speed limit in this area, the release explains, with an enhanced police presence where construction crews are present.
Crews hope to complete this $33.9 million project by December 15.
KY 120 East of Marion in Crittenden County
Paving along KY 120 runs from the U.S. 60/Main Street intersection in Marion at mile point 0.0, extending eastward to the 5.2mm at the Tribune Creek Bridge just east of the KY 654 intersection.
The KYTC says weather conditions prompted a one-week delay on this project.
Weather permitting, the KYTC says crews hope to complete paving work by May 19.
KY 166/Middle Road in Fulton County
The KYTC says drivers should watch for a work zone near the 9 mile-marker of Middle Road, to allow Geotech drilling near the Bayou De Chien Bridge.
The work zone is immediately east of the KY 1125 intersection, the release explains.
Drivers should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers from 6 a.m. to dark on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
The KYTC says information gathered from the drilling will assist in the design of a new bridge for this location.
KY 1949: Utility work in Marshall County
The KYTC says West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation plans a daytime work zone each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday along Wadesboro Road in the Oak Level area of Marshall County, between the 10 and 11 mile-markers.
The cabinet says this work is part of a three-phase conversion project to allow utility poles to be replaced.
The work zone is along KY 1949, from south of the Oak Level Community extending northward to near the KY 1490/Elva Road intersection.
The KYTC says most of the work will be done along the right-of-way and out of the line of traffic. However, they say drivers should be alert for utility trucks and personnel along the roadway.
Additionally, a lane restriction with alternating flow may be required from time-to-time, the KYTC says.
Crews hope to complete this project by June 30, the release explains.
KY 1722 in northwest Hickman County
According to the release, KY 1772 is restricted to one lane with a 10 foot maximum load width at mile point 1.19, to allow bridge-deck overlay and maintenance work on the Bowles Creek Bridge.
The cabinet says the work zone is between KY 58 and Jones Road.
Crews hope to complete the project by June 15, 2023.
KY 1748 in Graves County
KY 1748 is restricted to one lane with a 10 foot maximum load-width near the 5-mile marker to allow bridge deck-overlay and maintenance work on the Opossum Creek Bridge.
The cabinet says the work zone is along KY 1748 immediately west of the Purchase Parkway underpass near Pryorsburg.
Crews hope to complete this project by June 15, 2023.
All Area Highways
According to the release, a contractor will use a "large orange truck" to conduct pavement traction-testing along various highways in KYTC District 1.
The truck will leave a trail of wet pavement behind it.
The cabinet says it will cover about half of the district's 2,835 miles of highway.
Drivers should be prepared to use caution when encountering this vehicle, which the KYTC says will work during daylight hours until about May 31, 2023.
U.S. 641 in Southern Calloway County
Construction of the new U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the Kentucky Tennessee state line at Hazel is continuing.
Construction on this 6 mile new terrain section of 4-lane will have minimal impact on existing U.S. 641. The main impact is on side roads that run through the construction corridor. Motorists are reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades. Target completion date is summer of 2023.
KY 1718/Fourth Street Closed in the City of Fulton
KY 1718/Fourth Street in the City of Fulton has reopened between Carr Street and Mears Street, the cabinet says. The roadway has been closed since last fall to allow the Harris Fork Branch Culvert to be replaced at mile point 0.15.
According to the release, this is near the Premier Trailer Building/Old Turner Dairy in downtown Fulton.
The KYTC says traffic is running on a temporary gravel surface. Once the excavation has settled, a paving crew will place an asphalt cap on the site.
Drivers should be alert and use extra caution anytime they encounter a work zone.
"Slow down and put down your cell-phone. Watch for flaggers and pay attention to the directions they provide to guide you safely on your way."
According to the release, all work is scheduled on a weather-permitting basis.
For the latest traffic updates and postings of more detailed information on these work zones and others, you can follow the KYTC District 1 Facebook page or follow them on Twitter @kytcdistrict1.