Police and the FBI are investigating after the Manhattan District Attorney investigating former President Donald Trump received a death threat letter containing a small amount of white powder, NBC News reports.
Sources told NBC News the letter addressed to DA Alvin Bragg said "ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Sources told the national news network that the envelope was postmarked on Tuesday, and markings on the envelope indicate it was sent from Orlando, Florida.
The DA's office sent NBC News a statement saying the letter “was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance.”
