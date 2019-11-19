Updated Information

Marion Unit 2 School District in southern Illinois has announce that Marion High School will not be in session Wednesday, Nov. 20, after bed bugs were found in the school. 

School remained in session Tuesday after the bugs were found, but the district sent out an update Tuesday night informing parents that Wednesday's classes are canceled. 

The district says the school is being professionally inspected for bed bugs and treated as necessary starting Tuesday night and continuing Wednesday.

Bed bugs mgn

MARION, IL — A local school district has confirmed that bed bugs were found in two high school classrooms. 

Marion Unit 2 School District says two classrooms and fewer than five students were found to have bed bugs. 

The bugs were found at Marion High School.

In an announcement on Facebook, the district says "all impacted areas are being professionally treated," and school will remain in session. 

The district says parents were notified about the issue, and the district is continuing to monitor and treat the areas where the bugs were found.  

