MARION, IL — Marion Unit 2 School District in southern Illinois has again alerted parents about a bed bug sighting at Marion High School.
On Tuesday, Marion Unit 2 School District said bed bugs were found in two classrooms, and that a few students had them as well. The school was closed Wednesday to be inspected and treated for the bugs. Thursday, students returned to school after the district said no bed bugs were found in the inspection.
Friday afternoon, the school district announced that "a single bed bug was spotted" in the high school late Friday morning.
"The Marion High School facility will again be professionally inspected and treated as necessary beginning tonight and through the weekend," the district said in a Facebook post. "Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused as we continue to address any sightings. We will issue a follow up call Sunday as per clearance from the professional inspection. Thank you for your patience and understanding."