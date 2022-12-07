PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says DNA evidence has helped move a local rape case forward.
According to a Wednesday release, Dustin Wistafke — who was 37-years-old at the time — was accused of having sexual contact with a victim under 15 years of age in Sept. 2020.
Deputies say the Kentucky State Laboratories used DNA evidence to confirm he had sexual contact with the victim.
According to the release, Wistafke is charged with sexual abuse 3rd, sodomy 3rd, and rape 3rd. He is being lodged in the McCracken County Jail.