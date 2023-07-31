A detail of "The Righteous Shall Receive a Crown of Glory," Brainard Memorial Window for Methodist Church, Waterville, New York, ca. 1901 is photographed while on display at the "Louis C. Tiffany and the Art of Devotion" exhibit at the Museum of Biblical Art in New York on Thursday, Oct. 25 2012. About 7 in 10 U.S. adults say they believe in angels, according to a new poll released on Saturday, July 29, 2023, by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)