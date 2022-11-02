CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Do you know how to talk to your kids about drugs and alcohol? The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is hosting a virtual event to help parents and caregivers figure it out.
According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, attendees will gain insights into current trends in youth substance use, drug paraphernalia, and concealment of alcohol and drugs.
Event organizers hope the interactive education program will help teach adults how to respond if they find items of concern or believe a young loved-one has been using alcohol and drugs.
The presentation, "Hidden in Plain Sight," will be held virtually beginning at 2 p.m. on Nov. 18. Click here to register for the event.