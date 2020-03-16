PADUCAH — Local 6 is answering your questions about the novel coronavirus with Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo.
Turnbo is a local doctor who is triple board certified in Family medicine, occupational medicine and preventative medicine.
You may have seen him and his wife on Facebook Live twice this weekend, talking about the virus. His wife is also a nurse at Baptist Health Paducah.
Turnbo joined us on Local 6 at Five and Local 6 at Six to answer some of your questions about the virus.
On Local 6 at Five, he sat down with WPSD evening news anchor Jennifer Horbelt. If you missed our live interview, you can watch it in the video above.
On Local 6 at Six, Turnbow returned to answer more of your questions with WPSD evening news anchor Todd Faulkner. To watch that Q&A session, click here.
And for more of our coronavirus coverage, click here.