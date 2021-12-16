PADUCAH — We're hearing from the doctors who helped pull people from the Mayfield candle factory collapse debris and cared for them in Paducah hospitals.
Emergency workers say it was intense. Doctors took in more than three dozens patients, including many who needed treatment after being crushed by the debris.
"When we made it out to the candle factory, I think that's when we knew it was going to be bad," said Dr. Cliff Freeman. Freeman is the assistant medical director for emergency services at Baptist Health Paducah. He's also the medical director for McCracken County EMS.
He remembers getting to the call to go to the site of the candle factory last Friday night. He says a supervisor from the hospital first made it to the candle factory and told others they needed all the help they could get to treat mass casualties.
"Mostly crush injuries," he said. "We also treated people for hypothermia, people had been cold for a long time."
As quickly as possible in the wake of the storm, 39 injured workers were sent to three different hospitals who were ready to answer the call.
"I was just repeatedly calling all three of these emergency rooms, and they just kept saying 'yes' when I told them we needed to send more patients," said Freeman.
At Baptist Health Paducah, Registered Nurse Rebekah Rust was in the emergency room. She is the emergency services director.
"I knew we were going to have to mobilize and get in here and be prepared for an influx of wounded," said Rust. "We are trained to deal with a lot of patients, but this was different in that these people, not only were they injured, but they had been mentally traumatized as well, so they were in a state of shock."
She says it was emotional to watch her team treat so many who were hurting.
"You are so in the moment and just focusing on these patients," said Rust. "You just go into nurse mode."
Others call them lifesavers, but these professionals remain humble. They say they just did what they were trained to do.
"I think a lot of the people I work with saved a lot of people," said Freeman. "I'm not the hero."
"Watching my nursing team and the techs going into these rooms, and as some of these people are crying and in complete disbelief and at the same time worried for their loved ones, where they have no idea where they’re at, and yet they do what they are trained to do with such care, it is incredible," said Rust. "They cared for people on a different level that is amazing."
Doctors say if multiple teams had not worked together and acted so quickly, many more lives could have been lost.