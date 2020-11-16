PADUCAH -- A local infectious disease doctor talked about staying safe during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 1,514 new cases on Monday throughout the state, including three new deaths. He said 1,442 people were hospitalized, including 360 in the ICU.
Meanwhile, the Purchase District Health Department said in a news release Monday there were 714 active cases in McCracken County alone. Most of west Kentucky is still in the red when it comes to incidence rate, according to data released by the state Monday.
"At this point, I'm almost tempted to say assume anybody you come in contact with is positive, with or without symptoms, because it's so widespread," said Dr. Anita Fleenor, an infectious disease doctor who is the the chair of the Infection Prevention Committee at Baptist Health Paducah.
Fleenor said if a person is showing symptoms of COVID-19, it is worthwhile to get tested. But even if a person tests negative, that person could potentially still be carrying the coronavirus.
"If someone tests negative, I just want people to continue to realize that they could be in that window period they still could be incubating," said Fleenor. "It doesn't mean they're clear and free for the next, you know, 10 days, however many days. So keep that in mind. They're negative at that time that they have the swab. The next day, they may be positive."
So regardless of test results, Fleenor advised people to continue taking precautions for Thanksgiving, especially if they are traveling. She said she and her family certainly will.
"My husband and I live together. My two kids live out of town separately. That is essentially three households to me. So if we all come together as just four, that's still three different households. They have their own roommates. They have their own jobs, their exposures. So when they come back home, we'll distance," Fleenor said. "We will not sit on the same couch together and watch TV. We won't even probably eat at the same table. Someone will eat at the bar, someone will eat at the table."
Fleenor added that she has three sisters, whose families would come over during past Thanksgivings. Fleenor said they decided to avoid visiting this year as a precaution.
"Just realize hopefully this will be the only Thanksgiving that it'll be this way," said Fleenor. "I would say if you talk to several of the nurses or other people working this, and saw how hard they were working or saw the sick patients, and just saying, you know, just - could you just do it for these patients so you're not one of them? We don't want another patient in the hospital."
Fleenor advises people who plan to travel for Thanksgiving to review the incidence rates of their destination states, which should be posted online, just like for Kentucky. If the weather is decent, celebrations can be held outdoors.
"Outside would be preferable without a doubt," said Fleenor. "And just create your set up so that people are separate. You know, don't have one table with 10 chairs around it."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released guidelines for holiday celebrations and small gatherings. The CDC also recommends hosting gatherings outdoors as much as possible, while still requiring guests to wear masks when not eating or drinking. For indoor gatherings, the CDC recommends increasing ventilation by opening windows and doors, or by placing central air and heating on continuous circulation.
The Purchase District Health Department is conducting drive-through COVID-19 tests through December for people 12 and older. The tests are free and do not require proof of insurance or a doctor's order. You do not have to have symptoms. Results would be available within two to five days, and you would be contacted by text or phone call.
This week, the tests are being conducted outside the McCracken County Health Department at 916 Kentucky Ave. in Paducah. Visit PurchaseHealth.org for times and upcoming locations or click here to see the latest schedule.