PADUCAH — Many are mourning the passing of a doctor who is remembered as a true visionary by those he worked with and treated in Paducah.
Dr. Walter Robins Howe died last week at the age of 77. Baptist Health Paducah says he was instrumental in building the heart programs at Paducah hospitals.
Howe performed the first open-heart surgery at Western Baptist Hospital, which is now Baptist Health Paducah, in 1985.
He recruited other specialists to Paducah and that launched the region's first heart center in 2007.
Howe also started a heart program with Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
Charlene Woods worked at Lourdes Hospital when Howe started the open heart program there.
"When he came to Lourdes to start the program, he agreed to train any of those that wanted to be a part of it," Woods says. "And as nervous as I was, he felt that I was qualified."
She worked closely with Howe, who also operated on her grandmother.
"Losing Dr. Howe I believe for probably most of the community has been a very big loss," Woods says. "Not only for a surgeon, but for a friend and a man."
Terri Walters worked with Howe for 10 years at Baptist Health Paducah.
She says his open heart program allowed for patients to stay in the Paducah area for vital surgeries.
"The nearest place that people could go for open heart surgeries were Nashville, St. Louis, Louisville, Lexington perhaps, and after he came to the hospital, we were able to take care of that service," Walters says.
Over time, the program grew at both Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital and at Baptist Health Paducah.
At Baptist Health Paducah, the program now has seven cardiologists and two heart surgeons.
Dr. Brad McElroy says the program is thriving.
"He came here and started this program, and it was sort of like his baby. And he paid very close attention to it, and it's thriving and doing extremely well today," McElroy says. "I'm sure he was thrilled to see the success of the program has continued to have and the growth that it had."
Howe impacted Woods personally and professionally.
She says working with him was a joy — one that she will never forget.
"He was extremely patient, gentle, caring, the most wonderful teacher to help us with the open heart program," Woods says. "Actually looked forward to knowing that the days I was going to work with him were going to be pleasant days."
After he retired from Baptist Health Paducah in 2010, Howe moved to South Carolina with his wife.
His obituary says he worked in the medical field right before he died.
Before he came to Paducah, Howe graduated from Yale University and Yale Medical School. He also served as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.