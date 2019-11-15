SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) - Doctors say two of the victims wounded in a Southern California high school shooting are doing well after treatment and should be released from a hospital in a day or two.
Doctors at Providence Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills told reporters Friday they treated a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl after Thursday's shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.
Doctors say the 15-year-old was shot below the belly button. Her wound was cleaned and the bullet was retrieved. She's described as recovering.
The 14-year-old was shot in the lower right abdomen. The doctors say arrived in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.