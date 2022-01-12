PADUCAH — COVID-19 case numbers are spiking at rapid rates. The omicron variant is overwhelming hospitals and medical staff nationwide. Health experts at Baptist Health Paducah predict cases will continue to increase over the next few weeks, but there is a silver lining.
The omicron variant is increasing quickly, but it could drop just as fast. Doctors I spoke with say that fast decrease is still a few weeks away. The modeling within the Baptist Health system expects peak numbers of hospitalizations around the beginning of February. That still leaves weeks before an end is in sight.
"Unfortunately, even though our numbers are very high and we're seeing a very large number of positive tests, we may still have more to go with regards to the omicron variant," says Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman.
Housman says Baptist Health Paducah's staff is overwhelmed by the number of cases right now, but there is hope in the coming weeks.
"Omicron does peak somewhat quicker that other surges, but falls off quickly," Housman says.
Another silver lining is the're not having as many people admitted to the hospital. But, more people are getting infected, and that's straining the health care system.
"It is something we have to watch very closely, because we still want and need to take care of folks that are having car accidents and chest pain and those sorts of things. We want to be able to provide those services to our community, so we have to be very intentional about how we manage all that," says Housman.
Even though symptoms for the omicron variant are less severe for those who are vaccinated, Housman says we shouldn't let our guard down.
"If you are a part of the vulnerable population, folks that are immunocompromised or have other health conditions going on, this can still be a very deadly disease and a very deadly virus," says Housman.
Housman says now is the time to continue wearing masks and limiting large gatherings. We still have a little bit longer to go before the omicron variant peaks.