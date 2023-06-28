PADUCAH — Doctors understandably want you to care for your health. That includes skin health, which is top of mind as people spend more time outside during the summer.
The smallest actions can help protect you from skin cancers like melanoma.
Ashley Eison, 38, was diagnosed with melanoma in March. Eison says she wore sunscreen regularly, even before her diagnosis. But, she has a family history of melanoma. That led her to be more proactive regarding her skin health.
The photo above shows Eison's abdomen after she had a mole biopsied. Before her diagnosis, she says her mole changed appearance, itched and hurt.
"We didn't know what stage. We didn't know if it was in the lymph nodes. We didn't know," said Eison.
She's thankful the cancer was found after a recent visit to the dermatologist.
Doctors say there are several things they look for when detecting melanoma.
"It's one of the more aggressive types of skin cancer," says Dr. Kristen Williams with Baptist Health Paducah. "It's usually found with an abnormal skin legion, so we look for things like change color or size or abnormal borders or significant growth, and those are concerning issues about a skin legion, so it starts just like a mole."
Williams says she's seen cases of melanoma increase in the past few years.
"So, we're not going to be as high risk as people in, say, South America or Florida who have even hotter temperatures around year round and are outside more, but more sun exposure equals more risk for melanoma," Williams says.
Eison says if you're concerned about a mole, say something to your doctor.
Doctors can remove the skin lesion.
"Advocate for yourself," Eison says. "If you see something that to you doesn't seem right, say 'I want this removed. I want it biopsied.' If it's nothing, then it's nothing — no big deal. However, if it is something, it's better to have it taken care of for sure."
Dr. Williams says look for the ABC's when determining whether a mole is cancerous.
- A stands for atypical. Does the mole look different than others you have?
- B is for border. Are there changes and is it not perfectly round?
- C is for color. Has the color of the mole changed?
- Also, look at any changes to the diameter of the mole and any evolution.
Williams also says to make sure you're applying and reapplying sunscreen every 60 to 90 minutes, especially if you're in the water.